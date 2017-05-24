Offaly deaths and funerals (May 24)

Tony Brown

Knockbrack, Cloughjordan, Tipperary/Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Templeharry Church of Ireland on Wednesday at 2pm for funeral service followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Sheeran



Sherrard Ave., North Circular Road, Dublin/Offaly

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Tuesday from 12-6pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive in Croghan Church, Co. Offaly, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Croghan Cemetery.

Michael Costelloe

Edenderry, Offaly/Limerick

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry from 6.30pm on Thursday evening (May 25) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Elizabeth Maybank (née Courtney)

Late of O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Sunday, May 28, in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning, May 29, at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial will take place after Mass in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow.