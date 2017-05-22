Offaly deaths and funerals (May 22)

Joe Mahon

Banagher Street, Cloghan, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning, May 22nd, to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.

Ann McDermott (née Rabbitte,)

Derrynaugh, Rahan, Offaly/Castletown Geoghegan, Westmeath

Reposing at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh, on Monday from 4pm until Removal at 7pm to St Carthage Church, Killina, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with Burial after Mass in Rahan Cemetery.

Tony Brown

Knockbrack, Cloughjordan, Tipperary/Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Templeharry Church of Ireland on Wednesday at 2pm for funeral service followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.