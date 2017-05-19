Offaly deaths and funerals (May 19)

Yvonne Costelloe (née O'Shaughnessy)

Shinrone, Offaly/Westmeath

Funeral Mass at 10am on Saturday, May 20, in The Church of Saints Peter and Paul, Main Street, Clonmellon, Co. Westmeath, with interment of her ashes to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Chrissie Sugrue (née Bowen)

Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly/Moate, Westmeath

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Margaret Rapple (née Coughlan)

Sarto Park, Naas, Kildare/Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

Michael Flynn

Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly/Ballinasloe, Galway

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass in St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in Clonfert Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Digan

Killeen Lane, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, Thursday, from 6pm - 8pm. Removal from the funeral home on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Dan Carroll

17 Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 5pm to 9pm. Removal from his residence on Sunday morning at 10.45am (via Seffin) to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12pm, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery.

John Hall

Killeranny, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Catherine's Church, Hop Hill, Tullamore, for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial after Service in St. Brigid's Graveyard, Clara.

Kevin Fallon

Kilcoursey, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Kilcoursey, Clara, on Saturday, May 20 from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11:30am followed with burial in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.