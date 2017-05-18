Offaly deaths and funerals (May 18)

Yvonne Costelloe (née O'Shaughnessy)

Shinrone, Offaly/Westmeath

Funeral Mass at 10am on Saturday, May 20, in The Church of Saints Peter and Paul, Main Street, Clonmellon, Co. Westmeath, with interment of her ashes to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

John Reid

Rath, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his residence, Killaun, Birr, on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. House private Thursday morning. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. John's Church, Rath, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Rath Cemetery.

Ann Coady (née Butler)

8 Hillview Tce., Ballynonty, Thurles, Tipperary/Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing at her residence Wednesday, May 17, 2017, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Thursday, May 18 2017, at 11am for 11.30am. Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Gortnahoe.

Chrissie Sugrue (née Bowen)

Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly/Moate, Westmeath

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Margaret Rapple (née Coughlan)

Sarto Park, Naas, Kildare/Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

Michael Flynn

Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly/Ballinasloe, Galway

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass in St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in Clonfert Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Digan

Killeen Lane, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, Thursday, from 6pm - 8pm. Removal from the funeral home on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.