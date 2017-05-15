Offaly deaths and funerals (May 15)

Anne Pilkington

John's Terrace, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Mary Hurst (née Cronly)

Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Evelyn Horan (née Murray)

High Street and Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly/Castlebar, Mayo

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Durrow Cemetery Tullamore via Clara Road.

Brendan Wrafter

Harbour Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday from 5pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.