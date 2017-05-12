Offaly deaths and funerals (May 12)

James Quinn

31 Camcor Apartments, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Saturday, May 13 between 5pm and 7pm, to meet afterwards at 18 Scurragh, Birr. Removal on Sunday, May 14 at 11.15am to arrive at St. Brendan’s R C Church at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Eileen Joyce (née Abbott)

Brosna, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am and burial afterwards in Ettagh Cemetery.

Anne Pilkington

John's Terrace, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Mary McCann (née Nolan)

Rooske, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Friday from 6pm to 10pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Saturday from 6pm to 10pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in Castlejordan Cemetery.

Brigid Cusack (née Murray)

Balleek Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her son Jimmy's house in Ballycallaghan, Durrow, on Friday and Saturday from 2pm with rosary at 9pm each evening and on Sunday from 3pm until 6pm, with removal to St. Colmcille`s Church, Durrow, arriving for 6:30pm prayers. Funeral Mass Monday at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.