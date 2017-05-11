Offaly deaths and funerals (May 11)

Martin Augustine (Gus) Hynes

Cushina, Portarlington, Offaly/Tynagh, Galway

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

James Quinn

31 Camcor Apartments, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Saturday, May 13 between 5pm and 7pm, to meet afterwards at 18 Scurragh, Birr. Removal on Sunday, May 14 at 11.15am to arrive at St. Brendan’s R C Church at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Joe Hennessy

Blackrock, Dublin/Offaly

Cremation Service at Mount Jerome Crematorium on Thursday (May 11) at 3pm.

Christina (Chrissie) Farrell (née Bolger)

Rohanstown, Ballinahown, Athlone, Offaly/Athlone, Westmeath

Removal on Thursday to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown arriving 11.50am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery.

Eileen Joyce (née Abbott)

Brosna, Birr, Offaly

Reposing on Thursday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone from 4.30pm untill 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am and burial afterwards in Ettagh Cemetery.