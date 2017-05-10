Offaly deaths and funerals (May 10)

Hubert Healy

Ballina, Ballycumber, Offaly

Remains reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, The Island for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killickfeehan Cemetery.

Martin Augustine (Gus) Hynes

Cushina, Portarlington, Offaly/Tynagh, Galway

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Wednesday from 4:30pm with Removal at 6:50pm arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

James Quinn

31 Camcor Apartments, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Saturday, May 13 between 5pm and 7pm, to meet afterwards at 18 Scurragh, Birr. Removal on Sunday, May 14 at 11.15am to arrive at St. Brendan’s R C Church at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Joe Hennessy

Blackrock, Dublin/Offaly

Reposing at St. Vincent’s Hospital Mortuary Chapel, Elm Park, on Wednesday (May 10) from 2pm to 4pm. Cremation Service at Mount Jerome Crematorium on Thursday (May 11) at 3pm.

Christina (Chrissie) Farrell (née Bolger)

Rohanstown, Ballinahown, Athlone, Offaly/Athlone, Westmeath

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Moate tomorrow, Wednesday, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown arriving 11.50am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery.