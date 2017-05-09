Offaly deaths and funerals (May 9)

Rose Lowry (née Gunning)

Raheen, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her residence on Sunday and Monday from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Michael Kenny

133 The Green & formerly River Street, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral home, Harbour St, Tullamore on Monday from 4pm until Removal at 6 pm to St Brigids Church, Clara, arriving at 6.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. (As a mark of respect for Michael, Kenny's newsagents in Clara will be closed from 2pm on Monday and all day Tuesday.)

Hubert Healy

Ballina, Ballycumber, Offaly

Remains reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, The Island for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killickfeehan Cemetery.

Martin Augustine (Gus) Hynes

Cushina, Portarlington, Offaly/Tynagh, Galway

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Wednesday from 4:30pm with Removal at 6:50pm arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.