Offaly deaths and funerals (May 5)

Alice Murphy (née Byrne)

101 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Josie Smyth (née Roche)

Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 12 noon until Rosary at 9pm, and on Friday from 12 noon until Removal at 5.45pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Maura (Maudie) Mulrooney

Ballywilliam, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless funeral home Mucklagh village on Sunday evening from 5pm till 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial to Saint Joseph's cemetery Kilcormac.

Niall Moriarty

Tihilly and Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Sr. Mary Teresa (Robin) White M.S.H.R.

Dartry, Dublin / Clara, Offaly

Evening Prayer at Holy Rosary Convent, Temple Road, at 4.30pm on Friday, May 5. Removal to the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Ave. for Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am. followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery.

Evelyn Currams (née Curley)

81 Saint Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Maria Leonards house in Ballywilliam on Saturday evening from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Sunday from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday arriving at the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Kilcormac for 3pm funeral mass followed by burial to Saint Joseph's cemetery Kilcormac.