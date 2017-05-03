Offaly deaths and funerals (May 3)

Michael Connolly

88 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Brigid Mooney (née Fleming)

Lower, Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Bilboa, Carlow / Clara, Offaly

Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Alice Murphy (née Byrne)

101 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.