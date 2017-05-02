Offaly deaths and funerals (May 2)

Ann Kelly (née Molloy)

89 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Michael Connolly

88 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Brigid Mooney (née Fleming)

Lower, Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Bilboa, Carlow / Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her Home from 12 noon on Tuesday. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining cemetery.