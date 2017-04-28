Offaly deaths and funerals (April 28)

Mary (Maidie) O'Hannelly (née Weafer)

Rathgreedan, Edenderry, Offaly / Kilcock, Kildare / Enfield, Meath

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Matthew O'Connor

Emmet Square, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Desmond (Des) Rosney Snr

St. Cynoc's Terrace, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at his daughter June's home (Kincora, Ferbane) on Friday, April 28, from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning, April 29, to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Michael (George) O'Loughlin

Clonminch, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday, April 30 from 4pm until Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Monday, May 1 to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.