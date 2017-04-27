Offaly deaths and funerals (April 27)

Eddie (Ned) Dolan

Cloneygowan, Offaly/Dublin

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Joseph's Church, Ballinagar, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Mary (Maidie) O'Hannelly (née Weafer)

Rathgreedan, Edenderry, Offaly / Kilcock, Kildare / Enfield, Meath

Reposing on Thursday from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Matthew O'Cpnnor

Emmet Square, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 3.30pm with Removal at 6pm to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Tony Nevin

6 Mill Street, Birr, Offaly

Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45 o'clock for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Mary (May) Geoghegan

Collins Ave., Dublin 9, Dublin / Cloneygowan, Offaly

Removal on Thursday at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Raheen Cemetery, Co. Offaly.

Elizabeth (Betty) Bolger (née O'Connor)

Rathdrum House, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with Burial after Mass in St Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.