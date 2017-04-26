Offaly deaths and funerals (April 26)

Mary Slevin (née Burke)

62 Saint Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless funeral home Mucklagh village on Tuesday evening from 3pm till 8pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Kilcormac followed by burial to Saint Joseph's cemetery Kilcormac.

Ann White (née Grimes)

Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Esther (Posie) McGovern

Coolegagan, Clonbullogue, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry tomorrow, Tuesday, from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Coolegagan Cemetery.

Eddie (Ned) Dolan

Cloneygowan, Offaly/Dublin

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday evening from 7pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Joseph's Church, Ballinagar, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Mary (Maidie) O'Hannelly (née Weafer)

Rathgreedan, Edenderry, Offaly / Kilcock, Kildare / Enfield, Meath

Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry from 7pm this Wednesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Thursday from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Matthew O'Cpnnor

Emmet Square, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 3.30pm with Removal at 6pm to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Tony Nevin

6 Mill Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home Birr on Wednesday from 5pm-7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45 o'clock for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Mary (May) Geoghegan

Collins Ave., Dublin 9, Dublin / Cloneygowan, Offaly

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 4pm-6pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Raheen Cemetery, Co. Offaly.

Elizabeth (Betty) Bolger (née O'Connor)

Rathdrum House, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Carthage Nursing, Mucklagh on Wednesday from 4pm until Removal at 6pm to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with Burial after Mass in St Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.