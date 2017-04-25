Offaly deaths and funerals (April 25)

Patricia (Trish) Grogan Kelly

Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Maureen Golden (née Daly)

Clovercourt, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone.

Mary Slevin (née Burke)

62 Saint Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless funeral home Mucklagh village on Tuesday evening from 3pm till 8pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Kilcormac followed by burial to Saint Joseph's cemetery Kilcormac.

Ann White (née Grimes)

Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Esther (Posie) McGovern

Coolegagan, Clonbullogue, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry tomorrow, Tuesday, from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Coolegagan Cemetery.

Eddie (Ned) Dolan

Cloneygowan, Offaly/Dublin

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday evening from 7pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Joseph's Church, Ballinagar, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.