Offaly deaths and funerals (April 24)

Tom Maher

Maher's Bar, Castleconnell, Limerick/Shinrone, Offaly

Arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell, Monday, for 11.30am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

James (Jimmy) Owens

Connolly Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Patricia (Trish) Grogan Kelly

Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday from 5pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Maureen Golden (née Daly)

Clovercourt, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone.

Paddy McGuinness

Avondale, Portarlington, Offaly

Removal on Monday at 9.20am arriving St. Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery.