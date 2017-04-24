Offaly deaths and funerals (April 24)
Tom Maher
Maher's Bar, Castleconnell, Limerick/Shinrone, Offaly
Arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell, Monday, for 11.30am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.
James (Jimmy) Owens
Connolly Park, Tullamore, Offaly
Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.
Patricia (Trish) Grogan Kelly
Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly
Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday from 5pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.
Maureen Golden (née Daly)
Clovercourt, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone.
Paddy McGuinness
Avondale, Portarlington, Offaly
Removal on Monday at 9.20am arriving St. Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery.