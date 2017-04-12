Offaly deaths and funerals (April 12)

Bridie Flanagan (née Mahon)

Ballycollin, Geashill, Offaly/Killeigh, Offaly

Funeral arriving in St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh on Wednesday for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

John Crosbie

Ardbash, Edenderry, Offaly /Wexford

Removal on Wednesday at 12.00, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 12.30 Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Paul Barone

Ross House, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Nevin (née Mannion)

Clononey, Shannon Harbour, Offaly/Shannonbridge, Offaly

Mary will repose at her son Albert's home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Holy Thursday afternoon to St Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Funeral Liturgy at 3pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sr. Anne Guinan

Sisters of Mercy, Athy, Kildare/Offaly

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 2pm on Wednesday, with prayers at 5pm. Removal Wednesday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Funeral Mass at 6pm. Funeral Service Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.