Offaly deaths and funerals (April 11)

Mary Sheils (née Ryan)

Whiteford, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Monday from 5pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal from Boyd's Funeral Home on Tuesday at 2pm to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 2.45pm for Funeral Mass at 3 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Michael (Mick) Hough

13 Bengal Lodge, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brendan's church for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Clonoughill Cemetary.

Bridie Flanagan (née Mahon)

Ballycollin, Geashill, Offaly / Killeigh, Offaly

Funeral arriving in St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh on Wednesday for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

John Crosbie

Ardbash, Edenderry, Offaly /Wexford

Reposing at his home this Monday and Tuesday with Rosary at 9pm on both evenings. Removal on Wednesday at 12.00, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 12.30 Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Paul Barone

Ross House, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing in Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Tuesday evening from 7pm until Removal at 9pm to St. Coleman's Church, Mucklagh. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.