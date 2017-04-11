Offaly deaths and funerals (April 11)
Mary Sheils (née Ryan)
Whiteford, Birr, Offaly
Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Monday from 5pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal from Boyd's Funeral Home on Tuesday at 2pm to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 2.45pm for Funeral Mass at 3 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.
Michael (Mick) Hough
13 Bengal Lodge, Birr, Offaly
Reposing at his residence on Monday from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brendan's church for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Clonoughill Cemetary.
Bridie Flanagan (née Mahon)
Ballycollin, Geashill, Offaly / Killeigh, Offaly
Funeral arriving in St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh on Wednesday for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
John Crosbie
Ardbash, Edenderry, Offaly /Wexford
Reposing at his home this Monday and Tuesday with Rosary at 9pm on both evenings. Removal on Wednesday at 12.00, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 12.30 Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Paul Barone
Ross House, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly
Reposing in Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Tuesday evening from 7pm until Removal at 9pm to St. Coleman's Church, Mucklagh. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.