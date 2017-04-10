Offaly deaths and funerals (April 10)

Joyce (Joy) Tighe (née Kane)

15 Davitt Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial will take place in New York.

Celia Hart (née Donoghue)

Compton Row, Newbridge Street, Birr, Offaly / Loughrea, Galway

Removal on Monday morning to St. Brendan's Church, Birr to arrive at 10.45am for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Mary Sheils (née Ryan)

Whiteford, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Monday from 5pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal from Boyd's Funeral Home on Tuesday at 2pm to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 2.45pm for Funeral Mass at 3 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Michael (Mick) Hough

13 Bengal Lodge, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brendan's church for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Clonoughill Cemetary.