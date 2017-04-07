Offaly deaths and funerals (April 7)

Joseph (Jody) Nolan

Coole, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry tomorrow, Friday, from 7pm with Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass Saturday in St. Brigid's Church, Croghan at 10.30am followed by burial in Croghan Cemetery.

William (Bill) Byrne

Lakelands, Naas, Kildare / Listowel, Kerry / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas, Co. Kildare on Friday from 6pm to 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Mary O'Meara (née Casey)

Kinnefad, Edenderry, Offaly / Clonaslee, Laois / Edenderry, Kildare

Removal on Friday at 11.30am arriving St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.