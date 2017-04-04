Offaly deaths and funerals (April 4)

Kieran Horan

Castle Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his son Kieran's residence (Whiteford, Birr) on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from Kieran's residence on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr (via Castle Street) at 10.45 o'clock for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Michael Keegan

42 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday from 4pm until Removal at 6.15pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Assumpta Hussey (née Pey)

Kinnitty, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, on Tuesday from 5pm - 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Flannan's Church, Kinnitty at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty.