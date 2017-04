Offaly deaths and funerals (April 3)

Frances Sranley (née Walker)

Grange, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare

Removal on Monday at 2.30pm, arriving to Carbury Parish Church for 3pm Service, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Michael O'Dpnoghue

Ballyshane, Kinnitty, Offaly

Funeral Mass Monday at 11.00 o'c followed by burial in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty.

Kieran Horan

Castle Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his son Kieran's residence (Whiteford, Birr) on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from Kieran's residence on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr (via Castle Street) at 10.45 o'clock for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery.