Offaly deaths and funerals (March 31)
Arnold Fanning
Wilmer Villas, Birr, Offaly
Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, on Saturday from 5pm - 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.
Stephen Keane
St. John's Court, Birr, Offaly
Removal from the funeral home on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 9.45am for Funeral Mass at 10am Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery.
Andy Farrell
Lenamarran, Rooske, Edenderry, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Friday at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Peter FOX
Tullamore, Offaly
Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.15pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.