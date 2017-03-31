Offaly deaths and funerals (March 31)

Arnold Fanning

Wilmer Villas, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, on Saturday from 5pm - 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Stephen Keane

St. John's Court, Birr, Offaly

Removal from the funeral home on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 9.45am for Funeral Mass at 10am Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Andy Farrell

Lenamarran, Rooske, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Peter FOX

Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.15pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.