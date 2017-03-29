Offaly deaths and funerals (March 29)

Stephen Keane



St. John's Court, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 9.45am for Funeral Mass at 10am Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Andy Farrell

Lenamarran, Rooske, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at his home from 4pm tomorrow, Wednesday, and from 4pm on Thursday with Rosary at 9pm on both evenings. Funeral Mass on Friday at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.