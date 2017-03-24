Offaly deaths and funerals (March 24)

Patrick Mahon

Laurel Lodge, Vicarstown, Laois / Geashill, Offaly

Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Ballinagar on Saturday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Kieran Hernon

Claremount, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home on Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to St Rynagh’s Church, Banagher on Saturday arriving for Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in St Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Harry Gunning

Shannonbridge, Offaly / Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary, Ballinasloe on Friday (March 24) from 5pm until Removal at 6.20pm to St. Ciarán's Church, Shannonbridge arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (March 25) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.