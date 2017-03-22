Offaly local deaths and funerals (March 22)

Noel Connolly

188 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving from 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Annie Bracken

Kilmonaghan Tubber, Moate, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Moate this Wednesday (March 22) from 4.30pm, removal at 6.20pm to the Church of The Holy Family, Tubber arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery, Tubber.

Josef Beneda

Dublin Road, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday, March 22. Private Cremation to take place.