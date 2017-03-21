Local deaths and funerals (March 21)

Edward (Ted) Cooke

Military road, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday to St. Brendan's Church, Birr, to arive at 10.45am for funeral Mass at 11 o'c. Cremation afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers, please.

Noel Connolly

188 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving from 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Annie Bracken

Kilmonaghan Tubber, Moate, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Moate this Wednesday from 4.30pm, removal at 6.20pm to the Church of The Holy Family, Tubber arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery, Tubber.