Local deaths and funerals (March 20)

Margaret Flaherty (née Kirley)

Charleville View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Sunday (strictly private for immediate family only, please). Reposing on Monday from 5pm until 8pm. Private Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by private cremation.

Edward (Ted) Cooke

Military road, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home, Birr, Monday 20th March, from 6.30pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday to St. Brendan's Church, Birr, to arive at 10.45am for funeral Mass at 11 o'c. Cremation afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers, please.

Noel Connolly

188 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving from 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.