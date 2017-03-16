Local deaths and funerals - Offaly (March 16)

Geraldine Cleary(née Hernon)

Presentation Place, Birr, Offaly

Removal from her home on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Bonaham Cemetery, Rathcabin.

John Dolan

Grove Street, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly / Ballinasloe, Galway

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, on Sunday from 5pm-7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by private cremation.

Kathleen (Kitty) Byrne (née O Meara)

Golden Grove House, Roscrea, Tipperary / Coolderry, Offaly

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal from her residence on Friday at 12.30pm arriving in St. Ita's Church, Coolderry for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.