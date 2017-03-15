Local deaths and funerals - Offaly (March 15)

Geraldine Cleary(née Hernon)



Presentation Place, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5o'clock - 7o'clock. Removal from her home on Thursday morning at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45 o'clock for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Bonaham Cemetery, Rathcabin.

Leo Dempsey

Shandra, Portarlington, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Paddy Dwyer

Barnagrotty, Moneygall, Offaly / Tipperary

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon and interment in Annameadle Cemetery.

Chris Glennon

Rahan Road, Tullamore, Offaly / Trim, Meath / Killucan, Westmeath

Private Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Michael O'Callaghan

St Francis St, Edenderry, Offaly / Ballyporeen, Tipperary

Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12.00 Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Daniel (Danny) Molloy

Brawney Square, Athlone, Westmeath / Killeigh, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Martin (Murt) Hoctor

Cloncoher, Geashill, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Knight

Annamoe, Portarlington, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday at 11:20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.