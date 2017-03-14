Local deaths and funerals - Offaly (March 14)

Martin (Murt) Hoctor

Cloncoher, Geashill, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday from 4pm until Removal at 6pm to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, arriving at 6.15pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Knight

Annamoe, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11:20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Daniel (Danny) Molloy

Brawney Square, Athlone, Westmeath / Killeigh, Offaly

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand on Tuesday evening from 5-00 o'clock with removal at 6-40 o'clock to St. Mary's Church arriving at 7-00 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10-30 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Michael O'Callaghan

St Francis St, Edenderry, Offaly / Ballyporeen, Tipperary

Reposing at his home from 12 noon on Tuesday with Rosary at at 8.00pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12.00 Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Julia Hernon (née Mahony)

Claremount, Banagher, Offaly

Removal Tuesday to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher arriving for Mass at 12oc noon burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Chris Glennon

Rahan Road, Tullamore, Offaly / Trim, Meath / Killucan, Westmeath

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm. Private Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Paddy Dwyer

Barnagrotty, Moneygall, Offaly / Tipperary

Reposing at Donovan’s Funeral Home, Moneygall, on Tuesday evening from 4pm with removal at 7.30pm to Moneygall Church to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon and interment in Annameadle Cemetery.

Leo Dempsey

Shandra, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday from 4:30pm with Removal at 6:50pm. arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.