Local deaths and funerals - Offaly (February 28)

Kathleen Molloy (née Scully)

Rahan Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm until rosary at 8pm,Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of The Assumption, Tullamore for 11.30am Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Nora Delaney (née Murray)

Glendale Meadows, Leixlip, Kildare/Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (February 28th) from 3.30pm. Prayers at 6.45pm followed by removal to Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey (Leixlip) arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1st, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Longford Cemetery, Kinnitty, Co. Offaly (via Tullamore, Birr and Clareen) arriving at 3:00pm approx.

Col. Martin Coughlan

Beechgrove, Oranmore, Galway/Geashill, Offaly

Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire within the grounds of the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, Co Galway on Tuesday February 28 from 5.00 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Requiem mass at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday March 1 followed by burial in Renville Cemetery.

Margaret Lillis (née Kennedy)

Cangort Park, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly/Roscrea, Tipperary

Reposing in The Chapel of Rest, Portuma Retirement Village on Wednesday evening from 4.00 with removal at 7.00 arriving in St. Michael & St. John's Church Cloughjordan at 8.00. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.