Tractor Run for Dochas to hit Tullamore today

The annual Tullamore Tractor Run in aid of Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group will rumble through Tullamore today, December 28.

The event kicks off at Market Square at 10am with entries costing just €25 for vehicles.

Families can enjoy the convoy of vintage tractors, cars, trucks and motorcycles and donate what they can to a wonderful cancer charity in Offaly.

The route will cover Ballydaly, Wood of O, Kilmurry Cross, Rathdrum, Ballycommom, Clonmore, Springfield, Cappincur before convening again at Market Square where refreshments will be available.

The event promises to be a great morning out for families in the area.

The event continues on Thursday night with live music in the Old Harbour Bar and a monster auction.

For more information, contact Mick on 0874023873.