Offaly men graduate as accounting technicians

Two Offaly men have been conferred as Members of Accounting Technicians Ireland at a ceremony at the Talbot Hotel in Dublin.

Kevin Duffy from Birr and Niall Brophy from Roscrea received their Diplomas for Accounting Technicians at the event attended by professionals and family and friend.

Fintan Clarke was on hand to capture this photograph of both men.

