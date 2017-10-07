Tullamore dentist returns home to work in local practice

Dr Eadin Lawless, a native of Tullamore, has returned from Brighton, UK to join the practice team at Dental Care Ireland Tullamore, formerly Scott Bannon Ryan.

Following the retirement of Dr Chris Scott, Dr Lawless will work alongside Dr Kieran Ryan and dental hygienist Donna Paton to provide a full range of dental treatments for patients, from routine to cosmetic dentistry.

Dr Lawless brings more than 15 years of experience to the practice, having previously worked as a dentist in both London and Brighton, UK. She recently completed her masters in restorative dental practice at the Eastman Dental Institute, London.

Commenting on the appointment, Donna Paton said, “Dr Lawless brings a wealth of experience to the practice, and has an interest in bothgeneral and complex aspects of dentistry. We feel extremely lucky to have her on board. She is an excellent addition to our highly qualified team and we are delighted to welcome her back to her home town.”

The dental practice on Kilbride Street has recently been upgraded in line with Dental Care Ireland’s standards, to provide new state-of-the-art facilities, technology and equipment.