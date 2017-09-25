JOBS: Offaly GAA looking to hire a Games Development Administrator for Performance

Offaly GAA is looking to hire a Games Development Administrator for Performance.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the implementation of specific GAA Games Development Policy within Offaly. The post holder will work as part of a team, in conjunction with other full time and voluntary personnel, to deliver set goals and objectives for all GAA sports.

Whoever gets the job will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of agreed games development programmes in clubs, schools and other units of the GAA in the county and will organise and Develop a Strength & Conditioning Programme, for delivery in Clubs, Post-Primary Schools and talent academies to include the creation and development of programme content and testing protocols.

For more details click here

