JOBS: Irish Wheelchair Association hiring in Offaly

The Irish Wheelchair Association have advertised a vacancy at their branch in Ballinagar, near Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The position is in their Resource and Outreach Centre on Community Employment Scheme.

Job Ref. CES-2049275.

Duties include Kitchen, Arts/Crafts, Social Outings, Sports, Personal Care and Escort on Bus.

If you are interested in applying for this position please contact your local Employment Services, quoting above job reference number.

Employment Services Office is located in the Department of Social Protection, Tara Buildings, Castle Street, Tullamore.

You can also contact the scheme Supervisor on 057- 9350065 for further information.

