JOBS: Bradbury's are hiring!

Bradbury’s a long standing bakery and restaurant chain, are hiring in Kildare.

The vacancy is a new position in the company’s School Meals catering department.

Previous experience in food preparation, retailing and marketing is an advantage.

Applicants must be computer literate, have fluent English and hold a current driving licence .

The salary for this position is negotiable.

If you wish to apply, you can send your CV to jill@bradburys.ie.