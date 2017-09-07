SPONSORED CONTENT
JOBS: Bradbury's are hiring!
SEE MORE HERE
Bradbury’s a long standing bakery and restaurant chain, are hiring in Kildare.
The vacancy is a new position in the company’s School Meals catering department.
Previous experience in food preparation, retailing and marketing is an advantage.
Applicants must be computer literate, have fluent English and hold a current driving
The salary for this position is negotiable.
If you wish to apply, you can send your CV to jill@bradburys.ie.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on