Offaly business people invited to midlands networking event

The Athlone Chamber is set to host a Regional Business Leaders’ event this month for business people across the region to meet and mingle.

A key initiative of the Regional Action Plan for jobs for the Midlands 2015-2017 was to create a strong Business Network / CEO forum in the Region.

September 14 will see the first of such high-level regional events taking place in Athlone. Athlone Chamber of Commerce will host an informal “Meet & Mingle” event for CEO’s, MD’s & Site Leaders from across the Region, to get to know each other and provide some input into how such a forum would be best constructed to support Business and achieve the network aims.

The excerpt from the Action Plan states that, “ultimately, business networks require strong business leadership and a level of involvement and commitment by the network members. However, the State sector can help to support the establishment of business networks in the Midlands and provide facilitation to enable the emergence of a strong and sustainable network. As a key initiative under this Plan, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland will facilitate the establishment of an industry-led CEO

Forum to connect key client companies”.

The event will commence with a Champagne & Canape cruise on the Shannon, followed by a BBQ in the Radisson Hotel. Athlone Chamber are thrilled to have the support of both Viking Tours and AIB as sponsors for this first outing.

John McGrath, Athlone Chamber President said he was “delighted that Athlone Chamber could be involved with supporting Enterprise Ireland & the IDA in getting this action underway & looked forward to working with all of the Midlands Chambers & Development Agencies to keep the momentum going into the future which would benefit the entire Region.

The engagement with and the support of IBEC and The Export Association ensures a truly inclusive and collaborate approach to this initiative.”

Over 120 company Leaders from Laois, Longford, Westmeath, Offaly & Roscommon have been invited.

