JOBS: Midland company hiring a Customer Service Receptionist/Telesales operator

A Customer Service Receptionist/Telesales operator is required in the Portlaoise area.

Candidates should have good communication and computer skills and work to own initiative.

Candidates applying need to have relevant experience in a similar role preferably in the grocery retail business. Please

forward an up to date CV to Box No 111140, Leinster Express, 107 Lower Main Street, Portlaoise.

Closing date for applications is September 15.

