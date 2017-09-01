JOBS: Edenderry pharmacy on the look out for new staff
Ryan's Pharmacy have launched an application process for their branch in Edenderry.
They are seeking a full time OTC Assistant to join their team in the busy pharmacy, located in the Dunnes Stores shopping centre in Edenderry.
The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service skills, a willingness to learn, be a team player and work on their own initiative.
Previous pharmacy experience is not essential but is advantageous.
To apply you can forward your C.V in writing to:
The HR Manager
Pharmacy O'Rian LTD
River Court,
Rathangan
Co.Kildare.
Closing date for submission: Friday September 8.
