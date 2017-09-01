JOBS: Edenderry pharmacy on the look out for new staff

Ryan's Pharmacy have launched an application process for their branch in Edenderry.

They are seeking a full time OTC Assistant to join their team in the busy pharmacy, located in the Dunnes Stores shopping centre in Edenderry.

The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service skills, a willingness to learn, be a team player and work on their own initiative.

Previous pharmacy experience is not essential but is advantageous.

To apply you can forward your C.V in writing to:

The HR Manager

Pharmacy O'Rian LTD

River Court,

Rathangan

Co.Kildare.

Closing date for submission: Friday September 8.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.