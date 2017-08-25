Shop Floor Assistant - Flynn's Centra, Tullamore

Flynn’s Centra are currently recruiting for a full-time retail assistant in their busy Tullamore store. Retail Assistants will work across all areas of the store and have a wide range of responsibilities. Click here for more details

Care Assistant - Rhode, Co. Offaly

Irish Homecare are seeking kind, caring and considerate Carers for a number of part time Care Assistant positions within Rhode, Co. Offaly and its surrounding area. This work involves providing personal, non-medical care and assistance to HSE clients in their own homes. You will help with clients’ nutritional, physical and social needs as laid out in their Care Plan. Click here for more details

Programmes Facilitator - Rehab Group, Tullamore

RehabCare are now reruiting for a fulltime permanent Programme Facilitator for their Tullamore Service. Duties include facilitating individuals with their programme choices and demonstrate a passion to assist in enhancing the person's image in all settings. To facilitate in the educational, developmental, recreational and occupational programmes and activities of the service, as appropriate. Click here for more details

Business Analyst/Report Writer - Tullamore

Business Analyst/Report writer required for a 6-month contract based in Tullamore. You will be working with the ICT Technical Group Manager and will be required to deliver day to day report requirements as well as Management type statistical reports via embedded Crystal Reports. Click here for more details

QA Engineer - Tullamore

A medical device company is currently recruiting for a QA Engineer on a permanent basis. You will be responsible for supporting quality engineering activities in relation to NPIs ensuring compliance and product quality, and compliance with requirements of global regulations. You will also be ensuring that Design Output addresses all Design Input. Click here for more details