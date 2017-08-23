PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Sites for sale at prominent Offaly Business Park

Seven serviced sites at a prominent Business Park in Offaly are on the market.

Burlington Business Park is on the outskirts of Tullamore just off the Clara Road. It is already home to Carroll’s Meats factory and includes a number of large profile occupiers including the HSE, An Post and Tullamore Nissan.

The available sites range in size from 0.8 to 3.43 acres. The area is zoned industrial.

Site 4 is 1.63 acres, Site 7a is 3.43 acres, Site 7b is 1 acre, Site 10 is 0.79 acres, Site 12 is 0.80 acres, Sites 14 and 15 are both 1.21 acres

Also on the market is Site 16 which is on the opposite side of the road and that covers 5.60 acres.

