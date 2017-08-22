Sponsored Content
JOBS: Busy London establishment looking to hire Offaly bar staff and managers
A busy London establishment is looking to hire Offaly bar staff and managers.
The positions are full time and are live in positions.
This is an opportunity for the successful candidates to experience London with the benefit of travelling with a full-time job already secured.
For more information telephone Austin on 085 8835645
