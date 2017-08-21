Offaly school granted permission for temporary buildings
Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for the construction of temporary buildings at an Offaly school.
Ard Scoil Chiarain Naofa in Clara has been given the green light to build two buildings which will include four classrooms and associated circulation space.
The application was lodged by the Laois/Offaly Education and Training Board and is subject to four conditions.
