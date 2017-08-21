Expert Electrical in Tullamore running unbelievable sale

To celebrate ten years of positive and productive business, Expert Electrical in Tullamore have announced a massive anniversary sale.

Shoppers can pick up once-off bargains on their wide range of electrical goods in-store from 9.30am this coming Saturday morning, August 26. The sale will run for two days only.

Everything from TVs to dishwashers will be available at knockdown prices.

A 55" Smart TV has been reduced from €720 to just €599.95 while you could also get your hands on a dishwasher for less than €200.

Those hoping to grab a bargain at the weekend are being urged to queue early to avoid disappointment. For more information, click here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.