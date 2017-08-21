SPONSORED CONTENT
Expert Electrical in Tullamore running unbelievable sale
To celebrate ten years of positive and productive business, Expert Electrical in Tullamore have announced a massive anniversary sale.
Shoppers can pick up once-off bargains on their wide range of electrical goods in-store from 9.30am this coming Saturday morning, August 26. The sale will run for two days only.
Everything from TVs to dishwashers will be available at knockdown prices.
A 55" Smart TV has been reduced from €720 to just €599.95 while you could also get your hands on a dishwasher for less than €200.
Those hoping to grab a bargain at the weekend are being urged to queue early to avoid disappointment. For more information, click here.
