Five jobs available in Offaly today
Quality Officer - Rosderra Meats, Edenderry
This Quality Officer role will ensure a high standard of quality and presentation of all Rosderra product produced for our customers in China. The Quality Department is a very fast paced and challenging environment, with many different responsibilities and a mixture of challenges. Click here for more details
Interim Finance Manager - Tullamore
An opportunity to join a large business in Tullamore for a 13 month contract. Attractive remuneration and annual leave entitlements Click here for more details
General Labourer - White Knight Property Services - Tullamore
Physically fit, hard-working labourer required for expanding company. Carpentry experience and own transport an advantage. Must be comfortable working at heights as roof work is essential, and weekend work may be required. Click here for more details
Store Assistant - Aldi Tullamore
You will undertake everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with attractive, well presented products. Click here for more details
Experienced Waiting Staff - The Townhouse - Tullamore
Experienced Waiting Staff required for busy restaurant. Full time. Required experience- Waiting Tables: 2 years. Click here for more details
