Are you sick and tired of your current job and looking for a change or are you looking to get back to work?

Here are five jobs available in Offaly today.

Store Assistant - Aldi Tullamore

Job involves everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with attractive, well presented products. For more details on this job click here

Senior Architectural Technologist - Tullamore

A Senior Architectural Technologist with at least 8 years’ experience is required by an architectural practice with an office in the Midlands. The ideal candidate will have at least 7 years’ industry experience and possess a strong technical knowledge and understanding of current building regulations. This practice is a leading player in the Irish architectural market, who has a strong reputation for delivering creative design and innovation across all their work. For more details on this job click here

Catering Supervisor - School Food Company - Tullamore

Preparation of Hot & Cold wraps. Service of food at both breaks. Cash Handling. Ordering & accepting deliveries. Clean up of prep, service & dining areas. Light manual handing. Hours 25 to 30 per week. For more details on this job click here

Room Leader and Childcare Assistant - Tullamore

Childs Play Pre-school and Afterschool provides excellent quality childcare for children. The ideal candidate would be someone with a positive attitude, flexible and a good team player. Only applications with the requested qualification will be considered. For more on this job Click Here

360 Machine Driver - Birr

A large Civil Engineering company are currently looking for highly experienced 360 Machine Driver for work in the Birr area. Applicants must have: Valid safe pass; Valid machine ticket; At least 3-4+ years’ experience driving Machines; Valid manual handling cert (preferable); Own transport. For more details on this job click here