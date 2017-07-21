JOBS: Five jobs available in Offaly today

Looking for a job or a change of job in Offaly? Here are five jobs that are available today.

Pharmacy Technician (Maternity Cover) – Daingean

Clarity Locums is recruiting a pharmacy technician for a 6-month maternity cover contract for a pharmacy in Daingean.

Commencing ASAP. 40 hrs per week based on Monday to Saturday. For more on this job click here

Farm worker - Offaly

Full time farm worker need on a expanding holstein herd. Milking 180 cows all year round. Work includes milking and tractor operations. For more on this job click here

Full Time Sales Assistant - Petworld - Tullamore

Petworld currently requires a sales assistant for their Tullamore Petworld store. They are looking for an enthusiastic person, who is flexible and not afraid of responsibility. The ideal candidate will be customer focused, have a love for pets and animals, good at merchandising and is interested in developing their career. For more on this job click here

SEE ALSO: Jobs alert! Opportunity for Account Executive

Care Assistant - Ferbane/Belmont - Irish Home Care

If your instinct is to help this could be your calling. Irish Home Care are seeking kind, caring and considerate Carers for a number of full time and part time Care Assistant positions within the Tullamore area of County Offaly. For more on this job click here

Night Shift Van Driver - Carroll Cuisine - Tullamore

Part-time - Night shift driver required to carry out multi drop temp controlled deliveries. Part-time role approx. 32 hours a week working over seven days. For more on this job click here